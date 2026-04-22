Killybegs Jayden Mc Brearty Sets New Official Lap Record at Mondello Park

A young motorsport talent from Killybegs has made headlines after setting a new official lap record at Mondello Park during the opening round of the ICCR on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Delivering an exceptional performance across the weekend, Jayden MC Brearty qualified in P1 for both races, demonstrating pace and precision from the outset. Carrying that momentum through race day, he secured P2 finishes in both races, competing at the highest level against a strong field.

The highlight of the weekend came with Mc Brearty setting a new official lap record at Mondello Park—an achievement that underscores both his skill and growing presence within the motorsport scene.

This result marks a significant milestone in Mc Brearty’s racing career and signals his intent for the remainder of the ICCR season. His consistency, speed, and composure under pressure have positioned him as a driver to watch in the championship.

“This weekend means a lot,” said Mc Brearty. “To come away with strong finishes and set the lap record at a track like Mondello Park is something I’m really proud of and a reward for my team and sponsors. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank my sponsors for coming on board again this year The Atlantic Dawn Group, Gormley ltd, The Stables Motorsport Centre, Pod-Track, Mooney Boats, Toolforce.ie, Speedcar IRL & UK, KER Group, TrailerStuff.ie, TC Promotions, CBM SIgns.ie, BAHCO, Finoil, John Autos JFS Crash Repairs and welcome Peak Physical Wellbeing”.

With the first round complete, focus now turns to the next round of the ICCR in July, where Mc Brearty will aim to build on this momentum and continue pushing for top results and championship points.