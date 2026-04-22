Letterkenny among locations for new postnatal hubs



Letterkenny is among the locations set to benefit as four new postnatal hubs are to be rolled out across the country.

The Irish Examiner reports that the new centres will expand on existing hubs already operating in Cork, Kerry, Carlow-Kilkenny, Sligo and Galway, which provide postnatal care in community settings away from busy maternity hospitals.

Each hub is linked back to local hospital services.

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says the new hubs will also connect with Dublin maternity hospitals and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Further sites are planned for Waterford, Limerick, Cavan and Letterkenny, following an investment of €500,000 per centre in the first year.