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Tyrone U20s come from behind to knock Donegal out of Ulster – Post-Match Reaction with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne & Maureen O’Donnell

Donegal have been beaten 0-12 to 0-08 by Tyrone in the Ulster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final in Convoy this evening.

Gary Boyle’s side hit the first seven points of the game and led 0-07 to 0-01 at the break.

The Red Hand youngsters sprung to life after the break and eventually pegged back the deficit with Donegal getting on the scoreboard just once in the second-half.

Tyrone will now face Monaghan in the provincial decider next Wednesday evening.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne & Maureen O’Donnell were live at full time in Convoy for Highland Radio Sport…

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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