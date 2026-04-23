Amy Doherty case raised at Derry Magistrate’s Court

The case of the man charged with the murder of Amy Doherty was mentioned at Derry Magistrate’s Court today.

30-year-old Conor McNamee of Summer Meadow Mews in Derry is charged with the murder of 28-year-old Amy Doherty on March 21.

He is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a kitchen knife, on the same date, as well as a charge of possessing class A drugs.

At today’s sitting, a prosecutor told the court that the full file in the case was not due until June 30.

She asked for a four-week remand in the case, and there were no objections.

McNamee will appear again on May 21 and remains in custody.