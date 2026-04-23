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Derry City all set to face Shamrock Rovers at Celtic Park: Lynch, McClean & Moore looking forward to historic occasion

Derry City will play at Celtic Park, the home of Derry GAA, for the first time in history tomorrow night.

2025 Premier Division Champions Shamrock Rovers are the visitors on what is a monumental occasion for the codes as it will be the first ever soccer match to be played at the famous GAA venue.

Martin Holmes was at a press event in the lead up to the game and spoke to a number of personnel involved in bringing the two organisations together.

Firstly, here’s Derry City Media Officer Lawrence Moore…

 

Home-grown player Patrick McClean also spoke to Martin…

 

And here’s Derry’s Darragh Markey looking forward to “a great occasion for everyone”…

 

And, finally, here’s Candy Stripes Manager Tiernan Lynch who is focused on getting three points above anything else…

 

 

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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