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Durkan warns anti-social behaviour in Derry is putting residents at risk

A Foyle MLA has warned that ongoing anti-social behaviour is having a serious impact on residents, particularly older people and families with young children.

Police responded to reports of a large number of youths gathering in Lisnagelvin pitches in Derry yesterday evening.

The incident has lead to calls by MLA Mark H Durkan to have acess there closed an night for the welfare of residents in the area.

Around 6pm, police received reports of two large groups of young people in the Lisnagelvin area, some described as masked and throwing stones at each other.

It was also reported that some were carrying sticks and bats, with youths seen running towards Lisnagelvin Playing Fields.

PSNI attended the scene and found around 15–20 young people gathered opposite the pitches, who dispersed on arrival.

Further reports were made between 9.30pm and 9.45pm of youths returning to the area, with claims of a possible organised fight and some carrying wooden planks.

Police again attended and the group dispersed, with officers remaining in the area to provide reassurance.

High-visibility patrols are to continue, and anyone with information or footage is urged to contact the police.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said it has been made aware of incidents in the area and will continue to work alongside the PSNI and local elected representatives in relation to the concerns raised.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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