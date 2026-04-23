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IFI wins case over illegal salmon removal in Donegal Bay

Inland Fisheries Ireland has secured a conviction against a man in Donegal over the illegal removal of Atlantic salmon.

The man was accused of using a wetsuit and snorkel to swim out to sea and take three salmon from a fixed net on June 19th, 2025.

He was observed at around 6am by fisheries officers during surveillance in Donegal Bay.

A two-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, was handed down along with an order to pay €713 in costs.

IFI says illegal activity targeting wild Atlantic salmon will not be tolerated.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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