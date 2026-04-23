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‘Substantial progress’ made in case against Edward Gallagher

Substantial Progress has been made in the case of a priest facing a series of sex offences at Derry Magistrate’s Court today.

58-year-old Edward Gallagher of Orchard Park in Lifford had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17 2025 and 7 further offences including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17 last year, as well as charges of possessing indecent images of children.

At today’s sitting a prosecutor told the court that the Public Prosecution Service had received a full file but there was a large number of offences to be directed.

She said that an adjournment of 4 weeks was required for a decision and for files to be prepared for case preparation before a date can be set for a Preliminary Enquiry in the case

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey said that this was substantial progress in the case.

It will be mentioned again on May 21 and Gallagher remains in custody.

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