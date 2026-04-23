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Talking Soccer with Anthony Gorman – League Of Ireland Preview

Anthony Gorman

Finn Harps and Derry City are both in action on Friday night in the SSE Airtricity League.

In a historic night for Derry City, The Candy Stripes will play Premier Division Champions Shamrock Rovers in the first ever soccer match to be held at the home of Derry GAA – Celtic Park.

With The Ryan McBride Brandywell undergoing renovations, the GAA ground will host Derry City’s next several home games and tomorrow night provides Tiernan Lynch’s side a tough test against the current league-leaders.

In the First Division, Finn Harps are aiming to get back on track following two successive defeats in their last two games against Cobh Ramblers and UCD.

Kevin McHugh’s team are at home to Athlone Town tomorrow night.

Former Harps manager Anthony Gorman spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on The Score this week to preview the action…

 

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