The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 23/04/2026

Education and Child Welfare : We begin with an invitation from Rene O’Malley of the National Parents Council to a series of online presentations on Bullying. The potential impact of job cuts at Ulster University’s Magee College in Derry is highlighted by Norman Hagan, Chair of the University and Colleges Union UU branch, and we discuss parental alienation with Paul Anderson of Putting Kids First Always and barrister Brendan Guildea. Meanwhile, Hugh Friel, Roma Health Coordinator in Donegal discusses a study on how Traveller children are discriminated against in schools