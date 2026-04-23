The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 23/04/2026

Donal Kavanagh’s in the hotseat once again today.
In This Episode:
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Education and Child Welfare : We begin with an invitation from Rene O’Malley of the National Parents Council to a series of online presentations on Bullying. The potential impact of job cuts at Ulster University’s Magee College in Derry is highlighted by Norman Hagan, Chair of the University and Colleges Union UU branch, and we discuss parental alienation with Paul Anderson of Putting Kids First Always and barrister Brendan Guildea. Meanwhile, Hugh Friel, Roma Health Coordinator in Donegal discusses a study on how Traveller children are discriminated against in schools
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Crossing Over : Former journalist Anne Cadwallader joins Donal in studio to discuss her new novel ‘Crossing Over’, set in Belfast but with some scenes in Donegal where Anne spends a lot of her time.
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Under the Sea and Business Matters: Aoibheann Gillespie-Mules previews a screening of the film ‘Who Needs Anemones?’ in Buncrana at the weekend, and Chris Ashmore drops in with the latest business news and a look ahead to this week’s Business Matters podcast.
The Greg Hughes Show – keeping you across the stories that matter in Donegal.
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