Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 23/04/2026

Donal Kavanagh’s in the hotseat once again today.

In This Episode:

  • Education and Child Welfare : We begin with an invitation from Rene O’Malley of the National Parents Council to a series of online presentations on Bullying. The potential impact of job cuts at Ulster University’s Magee College in Derry is highlighted by Norman Hagan, Chair of the University and Colleges Union UU branch, and we discuss parental alienation with Paul Anderson of Putting Kids First Always and barrister Brendan Guildea. Meanwhile, Hugh Friel, Roma Health Coordinator in Donegal discusses a study on how Traveller children are discriminated against in schools

  • Crossing Over : Former journalist Anne Cadwallader joins Donal in studio to discuss her new novel ‘Crossing Over’, set in Belfast but with some scenes in Donegal where Anne spends a lot of her time.

  • Under the Sea and Business Matters: Aoibheann Gillespie-Mules previews a screening of the film ‘Who Needs Anemones?’ in Buncrana at the weekend, and  Chris Ashmore drops in with the latest business news and a look ahead to this week’s Business Matters podcast.

The Greg Hughes Show – keeping you across the stories that matter in Donegal.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 23/04/2026

23 April 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Amy Doherty case raised at Derry Magistrate’s Court

23 April 2026
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

‘Substantial progress’ made in case against Edward Gallagher

23 April 2026
Sinead McLaughlin Assembly
News, Audio, Top Stories

A better response than ‘blame it on the brits’ needed on COL

23 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Greg Hughes 2026
Audio, Playback, The Greg Hughes Show, Top Stories

The Greg Hughes Show Thursday 23/04/2026

23 April 2026
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Amy Doherty case raised at Derry Magistrate’s Court

23 April 2026
Fr edward eddie gallagher
News, Top Stories

‘Substantial progress’ made in case against Edward Gallagher

23 April 2026
Sinead McLaughlin Assembly
News, Audio, Top Stories

A better response than ‘blame it on the brits’ needed on COL

23 April 2026
678928731_1483612993804967_3718866930352882160_n
News, Top Stories

Police issue warning over footpath obstructions in Derry

23 April 2026
wind turbines windmill
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal missing out on offshore wind due to grid gaps – Deputy Ward

23 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube