Donegal name panel for Ulster clash with Down

The Donegal panel for Sunday’s Ulster Championship quarter final against Down has been named with the first 15 the same as the side which lined out in the league final win over Kerry.

If that is the starting side on the day, there would be senior championship debut starts for Naomh Conaill duo Max Campbell and Shea Malone.

Shaun Patton, Daire O’Baoill, Oisin Gallen, Ciaran Moore and Finnbarr Roarty are named among the subsititues.

Kieran Gallagher, Sean Martin and Paul O’Hare are also on the bench and if they are introduced they would also be making a first senior championship appearance for the county.

Donegal v Down in the Ulster Championship will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 3pm with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne in association with Highland Motors, Letterkenny.