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Donegal third most stressed county in Ireland

Donegal has some of the highest stress levels in the country, according to new research released for Stress Awareness Month.

The survey, commissioned by WHOOP, found that 48% of people in Donegal report feeling stressed most days or every day.

Only Mayo and Laois recorded higher levels.

Nationally, 32% of adults say they feel stressed regularly, while nearly three quarters struggle to recover from it.

Experts say improving sleep, maintaining routines and balancing stress with proper recovery are key to managing it.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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