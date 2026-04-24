€200,000 allocated to water projects across Donegal

Over €200,000 has been allocated to water improvement projects across Donegal.
A total of 12 initiatives will benefit under the Community Water Development Fund and Catchment Support Fund.
The largest individual award goes to Inishowen Rivers Trust, which received a combined total of €56,333 under both programmes.
Other major allocations include €33,563 for South Donegal Living Rivers Services CLG and €24,215 for Coiste Forbartha na Carraige.
Projects range from invasive species control and river surveys to wetland development and water quality improvements across the county.
Community Water Development Fund
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Cloughaneeley Angling Association
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River Tullaghobegley
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€17,440
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Coiste Glan agus Glas,
Falcarragh Tidy Towns
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An Fál Carrach Blue Green Infrastructure Audit
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€19,987
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Coiste Forbartha na Carraige
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Survey of Invasive Alien Plant Species (IAPS) along the lower Glen (Carrick) River.
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€24,215
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Deele Community Anglers CLG
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River Deele: “Theory applied to the riverside = Improved water Quality”
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€10,024
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Inishowen Rivers Trust
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Bredagh River Community Water Action Project
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€6,333
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Kilcar Parish Council / Comhairle Paróiste Chill
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Ballaghdoo River Catchment Invasive Species treatment project, Training & Treatment & Environmental Centre Project
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€3,150
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Naomh Padraig Leifear GAA CLG
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Naomh Padraig Leifear GAA CLG Community Integrated Constructed Wetlands
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€8,815
Catchment Support Fund:
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Cloughaneeley Angling Assoc
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€4,930
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Deele Community Anglers CLG
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€20,632
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Inishowen Rivers Trust
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€50,000
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South Donegal Living Rivers Services CLG
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€33,563
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The Mill River Conservation Group Buncrana
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€1,029.72