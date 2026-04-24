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€200,000 allocated to water projects across Donegal

Over €200,000 has been allocated to water improvement projects across Donegal.

A total of 12 initiatives will benefit under the Community Water Development Fund and Catchment Support Fund.

The largest individual award goes to Inishowen Rivers Trust, which received a combined total of €56,333 under both programmes.

Other major allocations include €33,563 for South Donegal Living Rivers Services CLG and €24,215 for Coiste Forbartha na Carraige.

Projects range from invasive species control and river surveys to wetland development and water quality improvements across the county.

 

Community Water Development Fund 

Cloughaneeley Angling Association

River Tullaghobegley Freshwater Pearl Mussel Survey 2026

 €17,440

Coiste Glan agus Glas,

Falcarragh Tidy Towns

An Fál Carrach Blue Green Infrastructure Audit

 €19,987

Coiste Forbartha na Carraige

Survey of Invasive Alien Plant Species (IAPS) along the lower Glen (Carrick) River.

 €24,215

Deele Community Anglers CLG

River Deele: “Theory applied to the riverside = Improved water Quality”

 €10,024

Inishowen Rivers Trust

Bredagh River Community Water Action Project

 €6,333

Kilcar Parish Council / Comhairle Paróiste Chill Chartha

Ballaghdoo River Catchment Invasive Species treatment project, Training & Treatment & Environmental Centre Project

 €3,150

Naomh Padraig Leifear GAA CLG

Naomh Padraig Leifear GAA CLG Community Integrated Constructed Wetlands

 €8,815

 

Catchment Support Fund: 

Cloughaneeley Angling Assoc

 €4,930

Deele Community Anglers CLG

 €20,632

Inishowen Rivers Trust

 €50,000

South Donegal Living Rivers Services CLG

 €33,563

The Mill River Conservation Group Buncrana

 €1,029.72
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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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