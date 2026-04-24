€200,000 allocated to water projects across Donegal

Over €200,000 has been allocated to water improvement projects across Donegal.

A total of 12 initiatives will benefit under the Community Water Development Fund and Catchment Support Fund.

The largest individual award goes to Inishowen Rivers Trust, which received a combined total of €56,333 under both programmes.

Other major allocations include €33,563 for South Donegal Living Rivers Services CLG and €24,215 for Coiste Forbartha na Carraige.

Projects range from invasive species control and river surveys to wetland development and water quality improvements across the county.

Community Water Development Fund

Cloughaneeley Angling Association River Tullaghobegley Freshwater Pearl Mussel Survey 2026 €17,440 Coiste Glan agus Glas, Falcarragh Tidy Towns An Fál Carrach Blue Green Infrastructure Audit €19,987 Coiste Forbartha na Carraige Survey of Invasive Alien Plant Species (IAPS) along the lower Glen (Carrick) River. €24,215 Deele Community Anglers CLG River Deele: “Theory applied to the riverside = Improved water Quality” €10,024 Inishowen Rivers Trust Bredagh River Community Water Action Project €6,333 Kilcar Parish Council / Comhairle Paróiste Chill Chartha Ballaghdoo River Catchment Invasive Species treatment project, Training & Treatment & Environmental Centre Project €3,150 Naomh Padraig Leifear GAA CLG Naomh Padraig Leifear GAA CLG Community Integrated Constructed Wetlands €8,815

Catchment Support Fund: