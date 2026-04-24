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€34m EU scheme could restore DCB social homes in Donegal

Donegal County Council is being urged to act quickly to benefit from a €34 million EU social housing pilot scheme.

Cllr Jack Murray, a member of the Northern and Western Regional Assembly, says the scheme could help bring derelict and vacant public buildings back into use as social housing.

It’s understood more than 90 social homes in Donegal are currently vacant due to defective concrete, and queries are ongoing as to whether they could qualify.

The pilot would be funded 60% by the EU, with the remaining 40% coming from national sources.

Cllr Murray says in the absence of a dedicated scheme for social housing, this would be a step in the right direction:

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
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