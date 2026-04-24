Finn Harps Academy CLG appoint inaugural board of directors

Finn Harps Football Club have announced the formal establishment of Finn Harps Academy CLG and the appointment of its inaugural board of directors.

The CLG has been incorporated as an independent non-profit entity whose purpose is to own the stadium asset, hold infrastructure grants, and oversee academy development. This structure ensures that all capital investment, including LSSIF and other public funding, is managed under a dedicated governance framework separate from the football club. Player registrations remain with Finn Harps FC, and a formal licence agreement will govern the relationship between the two entities.

The inaugural board brings together both existing club board members and newly appointed independent directors. Barry Patton has been appointed Chairperson. Rory White serves as Secretary. The remaining directors are Martin Gallagher, Breda Sullivan, Barrie McElhinney, and Ian Harkin. Rory White, Martin Gallagher, and Ian Harkin serve on both the CLG board and the main club board during the current transition period. Further directors will be appointed to the CLG board in due course, with the objective of operating fully at arm’s length from the football club.

Ian Harkin, Chairperson of Finn Harps Football Club, said: “The establishment of the CLG is a significant step in how we govern and grow this club. It gives our infrastructure ambitions a dedicated, professionally structured home and provides greater accountability to our members, our funders, and the wider community. We are grateful to everyone who has agreed to serve on this board and we look forward to the work ahead.”

The CLG structure was approved by members and will now take on responsibility for managing the club’s stadium development programme, including the Railway Road Stadium project in Stranorlar, which is currently at an advanced stage of preparation for tender.