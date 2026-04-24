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Gardaí assaulted during Letterkenny call-out

Two Gardaí have been injured while attending a call-out in Letterkenny yesterday.

Gardaí received a call to attend a premises on Neil T. Blaney Road at approximately 3:00pm, where they were assaulted by a man, aged in his 30s.

He was arrested and a woman, also aged in her 30s, was detained in a Garda Station in Donegal.

The man remains in custody, while the woman has since been released and charged in connection with the investigation, due to appear before Letterkenny District Court on Monday 11th May.

The two male Gardaí received treatment in hospital for injuries sustained during the incident and have since been discharged, with an Garda Síochána providing peer support.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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