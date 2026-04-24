Jim Lynch mural unveiled on Church Lane

The Jim Lynch mural and plaque on Church Lane was officially unveiled yesterday night at 8pm.

Jim Lynch was a Letterkenny community activist and has been referred to as “Father of the Cathedral Quarter”.

The Lawrence Collection Mural on Church Lane was also celebrated last night with new light fixtures allowing the mural to be illuminated at night.

The mural is a recreation of an iconic photograph of Church Lane taken over a century ago, painted by Drogheda artist Ciarán Dunlevy.

Speeches were made by a member of the Lynch family, artist of the murals Ciaran Dunlevy and from Sean Purser Chair of the Cathedral Quarter Committee at the event.