LUH receives funding to progress development of postnatal hub service

Letterkenny University Hospital has received funding to progress the development of a postnatal hub service.

The HSE says it has been acknowledged by maternity care providers in them and HIQA’s National Maternity Experience Survey and National Bereavement Survey that postnatal care remains limited and fragmented as and when compared to antenatal and intrapartum care.

The aim of the service is to improve the service provided to mothers and babies following discharge from hospital by providing additional opportunities for contact with a health care worker.

LUH is currently recruiting the additional staff identified to provide this service and it is expected to be open the third quarter of this year.

When operational, all women will be offered a postnatal appointment 2 – 3 weeks after delivery at the hub.

Each appointment is allocated 1 hour with a second appointment offered as needed.

At the visit, each woman and baby will be offered a full head to toe postnatal check for mum and baby, support with transition to motherhood, infant care, debriefing from experience of pregnancy and delivery, as well as signposting to other specialist professionals as needed.

Women will also have access to scheduled appointments to see a Physiotherapist. The postnatal hub will initially be located in five sites across the county.

The Midwives and Physiotherapists working in the postnatal hubs across County Donegal will be part of the multi professional maternity team in LUH and they will work very closely with the Public Health Nursing service to ensure an integrated service.