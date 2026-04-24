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Naomh Columba GAA club pays tribute after death of player Kian Gillespie

A Donegal GAA club has paid tribute following the passing of one of its players.

The search for 22-year-old Kian Gillespie, from Carrick, was stood down yesterday evening after a body was discovered.

He had been reported missing from Ballinode, Sligo, since Wednesday.

Naomh Columba GAA Club says it is deeply shocked and heartbroken, describing Kian as one of their own who wore the jersey and shared the dressing room.

The club says its thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and all who knew him, as they come together to support one another in the days ahead.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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