Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero 2026

Relay For Life

Westlife – 25 Years of Hits

The Outlet

Record homelessness figures include 39 people in Donegal


The number of people in emergency accommodation has reached a record high.

More than 17,500 were in homeless accommodation last month nationwide, 39 of those were in Donegal.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show an increase of 209 on February’s total, with 17,517 living in emergency accommodation.

Last month, 11,946 adults and 5,571 children were recorded as homeless.

Homelessness figures first passed the 17,000 mark in January.

The data also shows that 59.7% of adults in emergency accommodation are men, while 40.3% are women.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Police
News, Top Stories

Man charged with public indecency and exposure offences in Omagh

24 April 2026
jim lynch mural
News, Top Stories

Jim Lynch mural unveiled on Church Lane

24 April 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Naomh Columba GAA club pays tribute after death of player Kian Gillespie

24 April 2026
homeless
News, Top Stories

Record homelessness figures include 39 people in Donegal

24 April 2026
Advertisement

Related News

Police
News, Top Stories

Man charged with public indecency and exposure offences in Omagh

24 April 2026
jim lynch mural
News, Top Stories

Jim Lynch mural unveiled on Church Lane

24 April 2026
Candle
News, Top Stories

Naomh Columba GAA club pays tribute after death of player Kian Gillespie

24 April 2026
homeless
News, Top Stories

Record homelessness figures include 39 people in Donegal

24 April 2026
Jack Murray
News, Audio, Top Stories

€34m EU scheme could restore DCB social homes in Donegal

24 April 2026
Edermine Ferry Rowing Club launch 2
News, Top Stories

€200,000 allocated to water projects across Donegal

24 April 2026

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube