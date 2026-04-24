Record homelessness figures include 39 people in Donegal



The number of people in emergency accommodation has reached a record high.

More than 17,500 were in homeless accommodation last month nationwide, 39 of those were in Donegal.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show an increase of 209 on February’s total, with 17,517 living in emergency accommodation.

Last month, 11,946 adults and 5,571 children were recorded as homeless.

Homelessness figures first passed the 17,000 mark in January.

The data also shows that 59.7% of adults in emergency accommodation are men, while 40.3% are women.