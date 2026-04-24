The Greg Hughes Podcast | Ep16: The Donegal Shield: How Peter Coyle Brought Apollo 11 Home

In 1969, the heat of re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere reached nearly 3,000°C. Protecting the Apollo 11 astronauts from incinerating was a heat shield coated in a specialized resin—a resin developed by a young chemist from Inver, County Donegal.

In this episode, we sit down with Dr. Peter Coyle as he approaches his 89th birthday. Despite being a self-described “small cog in a big wheel,” Peter’s work at Dow Chemical on Epoxy Novolac was a linchpin in the success of the Moon Shot. We trace his journey from the University of Minnesota to the inner circles of NASA’s technical suppliers, exploring a time when physical chemistry and human grit mattered more than the limited digital tools of the day.

What We Discuss: