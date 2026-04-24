Ward slams Government after children DCB question rejected

The Department of Children has come under criticism after a Dáil question on children affected by defective blocks was ruled out of remit.

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward had sought to ask Minister Norma Foley about the introduction of trauma hubs for children living in affected homes.

The 100% Redress TD pointed to preliminary research from Ulster University indicating children may be experiencing anxiety and depression, similar to findings among adults.

However, the Department said the issue falls under Housing, not Children, prompting criticism from Deputy Ward: