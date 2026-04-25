Donegal bikes set for new life through Bikes to Africa scheme

150 bicycles collected in Milford are set to be refurbished and sent to Africa under the Bikes to Africa initiative.

Donegal County Council is backing the scheme in partnership with Letterkenny Rotary Club and Bryson Recycling.

The bikes will be repaired at Loughan House in Co Cavan before being shipped to The Gambia to support education and transport needs.

Residents across Donegal can donate bikes at recycling centres in Laghey, Dungloe, Carndonagh, Stranorlar, Letterkenny and Milford as part of the ongoing programme.