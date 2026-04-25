Drug driver arrested after being caught taking a video at the wheel

A man has been arrested in Letterkenny after Gardaí caught a driver taking a video while driving.
They were on patrol on the Dual Carriageway when they observed the motorist holding his phone above the steering wheel while driving.
It transpired he was taking a video and later tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.
Gardaí also detected a driver travelling over the speed limit, who also tested positive for cannabis and an arrest was made.
Fixed Charge Penalty Notices will be issued and Court proceedings will now follow.