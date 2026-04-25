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Drug driver arrested after being caught taking a video at the wheel

A man has been arrested in Letterkenny after Gardaí caught a driver taking a video while driving.

They were on patrol on the Dual Carriageway when they observed the motorist holding his phone above the steering wheel while driving.

It transpired he was taking a video and later tested positive for cannabis and was arrested.

Gardaí also detected a driver travelling over the speed limit, who also tested positive for cannabis and an arrest was made.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices will be issued and Court proceedings will now follow.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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