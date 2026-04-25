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Hyrox Donegal Sim 2.0 to be held in Letterkenny next weekend

Hyrox Donegal Sim 2.0 is a large-scale fitness racing event taking place over the May Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd May 2026, at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

This is the second edition of the event following a hugely successful debut in December, and it’s set to be even bigger — with over 500 athletes expected along with a strong spectator turnout across the two days.

The event is designed to replicate the global HYROX race format, combining running with functional fitness stations in a purpose-built race environment. Athletes will move between a running track and an indoor arena, taking on a series of challenging workouts.

Event formats include:
• Saturday: Solo and Doubles races
• Sunday: Half Solo, Half Doubles, and Relays

A major highlight of the weekend is the appearance of world champion HYROX athletes Tom and Dena Hogan, who will be competing in the Mixed Doubles race. There is also a €500 cash prize available for any pair who can beat their time.

The event is open to all fitness levels, from first-timers to experienced competitors, with different race divisions to suit varying abilities.

Also taking place on Sunday afternoon is HYROX Donegal YOUNGSTARS, a dedicated event for boys and girls aged 8–15. This is a modified, age-appropriate version of the race, designed to introduce younger athletes to fitness racing in a fun and supportive environment.

All participants will receive a finisher patch and event t-shirt, with podium prizes awarded across categories.

The weekend will also feature a high-energy atmosphere with a live DJ, MC Keith Fletcher, vendors, and a strong community feel, making it as much a spectator event as it is a competition.

Entries are open now but closing soon, and this is expected to be one of the biggest fitness events in the Northwest this year.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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