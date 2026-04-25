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Man (60s) arrested following attempted robbery in Omagh

Police in Omagh have made an arrest following an attempted robbery at a business in Omagh yesterday evening.

Shortly after 10.45pm, a masked man, armed with a gun, entered the shop in the Brookmount Road area and threatened staff before demanding that they hand over the contents of the till.

The man then made off before completing the robbery.

Officers arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of attempted robbery and having a firearm or imitation firearm whilst committing an offence.

He remains in police custody at this time.

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