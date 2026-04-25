Teenage motorcyclist killed in Cloghan RTC

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road collision, which occurred on the R252 at Cloghan, Co. Donegal this afternoon.

The collision involved a car and a motorcycle and occurred at approximately 4:30pm.

The motorcyclist, a male aged in his teens, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area between 4:00pm and 5:00pm are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.