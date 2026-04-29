Donegal fisheries officer says he has been singled out after crash dispute



A fisheries officer was told by an insurance company he had 21 days to pay almost €24,000 following a crash in 2021 involving a State-hired car he says he was not insured to drive.

According to The Irish Times, James Doherty from Buncrana told a Workplace Relations Commission hearing in Letterkenny that Inland Fisheries Ireland became aware shortly after the collision that he was uninsured, while he himself was not aware at the time and had submitted incorrect paperwork to Gardaí.

He said he only learned he was uninsured three months after the crash and alleged he was told by IFI not to inform the authorities, a claim the organisation denies.

The €23,950 bill was later settled following correspondence from his solicitor, and he says he has since been singled out after raising concerns with the Department.