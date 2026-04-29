Early morning collisions being probed in Donegal and Derry

Gardai say a collision occurred near Churchill in the early hours of this morning. The novice driver of the car was found to be approx. 8.5 times over the legal limit and they were arrested on suspicion of drink driving by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit. They were then charged to appear in court. Neither they, nor their passenger sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, police in Derry have arrested a man following a collision on the Lecky Road in the early hours of this morning.

Officers received a report that a red Kia Sportage had crashed into two parked cars in the vicinity of Durrow Park, shortly after 5am. Two males were seen running from the vehicle towards the city centre following the collision and a female was spoken to at the scene.

A short time later a 33 year old man was arrested in the Little James Street area on suspicion of a number of offences including driving whilst unfit, aggravated taking and driving away and failing to remain at the scene.

Police would ask anyone who witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Strand Road.