James McClean provides positive update on hip injury

Derry City’s James McClean has given a positive update on the hip injury which he last week stated may end his footballing career.

In a statement on his social media this week McClean says he has met with a specialist who gave him better news than he was expecting.

“I was expecting surgery or that he couldn’t do surgery and then retirement but that wasn’t the case”.

“He gave me a bit of hope. He gave me an injection and that should hopefully give me a wee bit of relief in about a month to six weeks’ time, to make me feel a wee bit like a footballer again.”

McClean also said he is continuing his rehabilitation and will travel to Dubai for some warm weather training this week.