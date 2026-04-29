Julie Middleton delivers first speech as DUP MLA for Foyle

Julie Middleton gave her first address in the Northern Irish Assembly since being co-opted as the DUP’s MLA for Foyle in place of her husband.

Gary Middleton stepped away from the role at the beginning of the month in the face of significant mental health challenges.

Mrs Middleton spoke in the chamber yesterday, outlining a number of priorities in her new position, including the pressures on the GP system, the need for a detox centre in the Foyle area and a commitment to road safety.

The new Foyle MLA also spoke about the misogynistic abuse she has faced online: