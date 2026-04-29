MacLochlainn claims killer of Eddie Fullerton has been ‘shielded’

Taoiseach Michael Martin is being urged to meet with the family of Sinn Fein Cllr Eddie Fullerton, who was shot dead in his Buncrana home 35 years ago next month.

In the Dail this afternoon, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said the family have been let down by the gardai and the state, claiming that gardai have known the names of all those responsible since 1993, and already knew most of the names in 1991.

At least one of those, Deputy MacLochlainn claimed, was a well known loyalist terrorist and British agent, who was involved in several high profile murders in Co Derry and elsewhere, who is bow being shielded…………..