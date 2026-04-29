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MacLochlainn tells Dail coastal communities are being routinely failed

The Dail has been told that coastal communities have been routinely failed by successive governments, and there is a need for a reset of the culture in the Department of Agriculture and the Marine to ensure that the needs of those in coastal areas are being recognised and met.

Speaking during statements on the ‘Our Rural Future’ policy, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn contrasted the fishing and aquaculture industries here to those in other areas, saying that Irish underperformance is the direct result of neglect and the failure to have a dedicated minister for the marine.

On aquaculture, Deputy MacLochlainn said the sector has been so paralysed by planning issues and a reluctance to make decisions that huge opportunities are being lost…………..

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