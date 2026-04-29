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Road closed today and tomorrow from Trentagh to Kilmacrennan National School

The L-1532 Kilmacrennan to Trentagh Rd is to close for a period over the next two days to allow for resurfacing works.

It will be closed from 7am to 6pm today (Weds) and tomorrow (Thurs), with access to Kilmacrennan National School from Main Street.

Diversions are in place in the townlands of Dromore, Legnahoory, Cloghroe and Keenaghan via L-6052-1, L-6012-1, L-6012-2 & N-56-74/73 .

*********************************

Council notice –

Due to surfacing works, the L-1532-1/2 will be closed from 7am – 6pm Wednesday 29th , Thursday 30th April. Access to Kilmacrennan National School from Main Street.

Road will be closed from Trentagh Crossroads to Kilmacrennan National school.

HGV’s to divert via regional and national roads.

Local traffic only to divert via Claremans to Legnahoorey & Ellistrin.

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Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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