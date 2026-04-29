Tyrone are Ulster U20 Champions again – Paul Devlin and Conall Sherry reaction

Tyrone won their third Ulster U20 Championship title in a row on Wednesday evening, beating Monaghan 4-19 to 0-22 at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Tyrone had netted three of their goal tally in the opening half through Shea McDermott, Conor Devlin and Aodhán Quinn as they lead 3-11 to 0-11 at the break.

Darragh Donagh would add a fourth goal in the second half as the Red Hands powered to another provincial crown, a sixth for the county since the competition shifted to the under 20 age bracket in 2018.

The victory also keeps Tyrone on course for three in a row All Ireland titles.

Speaking with Francis Mooney outside the celebrations in the dressing room, Manager Paul Devlin says there is a desire every year for success within Tyrone:

Conall Sherry says the experience of the past two seasons got them through tough games this year: