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Ward seeks clarity on promised ‘side by side’ rules

A Donegal TD has told the Dail it’s vital that that the Government clarify the situation regarding side by side rebuilding under the defective concrete blocks scheme.

It’s an arrangement under which a new house can be built beside an existing home, allowing a seamless move from one to the other.

Deputy Charles Ward told the Dail today this is particularly important for older people and people with disabilities, citing one case in particular in Kerrykeel where a family is ready, but they are waiting for the go ahead.

The government has indicated it will be allowed in certain circumstances, but no details have been provided.

Deputy Ward says a lack of information is leaving many people in Limbo……..

 

 

You can heart the full exchange here –

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