Water supplies being restored in the Twin Towns and Finn Valley

Uisce Eireann says planned works to support upgrades to the water network in East Donegal have been completed successfully, with water supplies being restored to homes, businesses, schools and other facilities across the Twin Towns and the Finn Valley.

The works involved the installation of a new connection as part of ongoing upgrades along the N15 from McClays Corner to the Admiran Park junction in Stranorlar. More than 700 metres of ageing water mains are being replaced as part of the project, whch will help reduce the risk of bursts, improve water quality, and provide a more reliable water supply for homes and businesses in the area.

Uisce Eireann have thanked customers in Stranorlar, Ballybofey, Drumkeen, Convoy, Raphoe, Killygordon, Castlefinn, and surrounding areas for their patience and co‑operation while the works were carried out.

They say the installation works were completed successfully and water supply has been restored.

Typically, they say it takes three to four hours following works of this nature for supply to return to all customers affected, and that process will continue through the afternoon.

However, they say it may take longer for normal supply to be restored to customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.