Countdown on to Monday’s North West 10k

The build-up to the 29th North West 10k is heading into the final straight for Monday’s charity run and walk in Letterkenny.

The new yellow 10k t-shirt was launched last week and that has seen a surge in online entries.

There is a maximum 1,200 new t-shirts so the message from Chairperson Neil Martin is to enter as soon as possible.

The 2025 winner Sean McGinley is also encouraging runners, walkers and families to support three charities in the Autism Family Support Group Letterkenny, the No Barriers Foundation and the Alcohol Forum Ireland Donegal Branch.

Finn Valley AC member McGinley won the North West 10k for the first time last year and was very happy with the way the race went to cross the finish line at the Letterkenny Community Centre six seconds ahead of Danny Mooney.

The Glenswilly man’s time was 30 minutes and 51 seconds. Nakita Burke of Letterkenny AC was the winner of the women’s race in a time of 35:27. Burke was also winning the North West 10k for the first time. There is a €500 prize for the first male and female to break the course record.

The male course record is held by Noel Berkeley who ran the 10k in 29 minutes and 14 seconds in 1998. Maria McCambridge holds the female best time of 32.34 in 2005.

Sean McGinley said that having watched the 10k in recent years he was struck by the huge community spirit that makes the charity event such a success. “I hadn’t run the 10k up until last year but would have been watching it a good few times.

It is definitely a brilliant experience for everyone involved. And for me to come away last year with the win was extra special.

It is a quality race, a very good atmosphere and always a big crowd supporting it.

Hopefully there is decent weather for Monday’s North West 10k the same as last year. Three great charities again this year so it’s important that people come out and support good causes” McGinley said.

In 2025 just over 1,200 went under the starter’s orders on Letterkenny’s Pearse Road.

It is the same course this year and the starter’s gun will be fired by Donegal Person of the Year Packie Keeney. 10k Chairperson Neil Martin is inviting men, women and families to be part of a huge community charity event that has raised just over €1m for 41 charities since 1997.

“This is all about the three charities and generating as much money as possible for them.

So I’m encouraging as many people as possible to be part of a fantastic community event. It’s competitive for some runners but it’s also very much a fun and social event.

Come out and get a good walk or run on Monday. It’s done and dusted by lunchtime and the rest of the Bank Holiday is still there for families to enjoy.

I want to thank our five sponsors Brian McCormick Sport, Century Complex, Donegal Daily, the Mount Errigal Hotel and the Value Centre. The Gardai under the direction of Sgt Eunan Walsh have been very supportive again in what we are doing.

I would also ask motorists to bear us and obey the stewards during the period from 11 to around 1pm on Monday. The most important thing from a committee perspective is that the 10k is safe for everyone.

Finally, we have 1,200 new yellow t-shirts. Those who enter online are guaranteed to get one.

So my message is go online at our social media sites and register now.

It will also mean you avoid queueing on Monday.

We will have in-person registrations at the Letterkenny Community Centre on Saturday and Sunday 3-6pm and Monday 8-10am.

I would encourage as many of those who have registered online to come in on Saturday and Sunday to collect their t-shirts and race numbers” Mr Martin concluded.

The link is: https://in.njuko.com/north-west-10k-2026