DCB scheme extended to Fingal and Wexford

The Defective Concrete Block Scheme has been extended to two more local authority areas – Fingal and Wexford.

The move was ratified last night, with no changes to the terms of the scheme itself.

Speaking during the debate, Donegal TD Padraig Mac Lochlainn said what is effectively happening is that people on the East Coast are now being subjected to the same injustices as people on the West and North West.

He said the scheme only works for certain people who have resources, while it leaves other behind..……….