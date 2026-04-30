Derry and Causeway Chambers highlight the importance of Ulster University to the North West region

The importance of Ulster University to the North West has been highlighted in a joint statement from two local chambers of commerce.

Following the recent announcement of over 400 job losses across Northern Ireland, Derry Chamber of Commerce and Causeway Chamber of Commerce express hope that any roles directly affected can be addressed through voluntary measures, and that any subsequent changes are managed in a balanced way that supports growth across all campuses and continues to meet the needs of the region.

In a joint statement, the chambers say Ulster University plays a vital role in underpinning the economic, social, and cultural fabric of the North West region, and as well as being centres of academic excellence, its campuses in Derry and Coleraine are key economic drivers, attracting investment and talent and supporting sustainable regional prosperity.

The Chambers emphasise that a university presence in Derry and Coleraine is interconnected, and mutually reinforcing. The economic health of Derry, Strabane and the Causeway Coast is closely tied to strong, thriving university provision that delivers innovation, skills development and regional competitiveness.

The statement says delivering on the commitment to grow the University is vital to unlocking the full potential of the North West, and to strengthening both Northern Ireland and the wider cross-border city region, and strategic commitments already made, including the expansion of Magee, should be progressed without delay.