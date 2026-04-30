Donegal Airport to receive €367,000 under regional funding package



Nearly €8 million is to be allocated to regional airports over the next four years.

The funding, announced by the Minister for Transport, will support safety, security and carbon reduction measures.

Donegal Airport is set to receive €367,000 as part of the package.

The airport received the smallest share, however Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says this is because the airport is well maintained and up to date.

The funding will be used for the following:

Localizer and DME

SIDs and STARS Implementation

Engineering Inspection of Runway

Replacement of Liquid Explosive Detection Systems (LEDS) equipment

Upgrade of Handheld Radios for RFFS/Security

Automatic Terminal Information Service (ATIS) Transmitter

Automatic Weather Station Spare Sensors

Emergency portable lighting for Scene of Incident

Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Control System Upgrade

EDS CB (C3) Algorithm Update and Tray Replacement

The announcement comes the day before the official resumption of the afternoon flight between Donegal and Dublin, following a campaign led by Donegal Cancer Flights and Services.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the restoration will be a major relief for those relying on the service for medical travel: