“€5 For All” launched at Finn Park ahead of Bank Holiday Monday fixture against Bray

All tickets for Finn Harps’ clash with Bray Wanderers on this coming Bank Holiday Monday evening are priced at €5.

The “€5 For All” initiative, in association with Highland Radio, is aimed at getting families to attend Finn Park for the SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture which will kick-off at the family friendly time of 5pm.

On a statement on the club’s social media, Harps say:

“Finn Harps are offering outstanding value for families this May Bank Holiday Monday (May 4th), with all tickets priced at just €5 for the visit of Bray Wanderers to Finn Park.

Kick-off is set for the family-friendly time of 5:00pm.

Bring the family. Bring your friends. Maybe even your enemies.

Pack the Park”

Highland’s Chris Ashmore attended the launch of the campaign last night and spoke to a number of personnel at the club who are excited about Monday’s game.

Firstly, here’s Joel Bradley Walsh – a local player who grew up attending games at the Ballybofey venue…

Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell says it’s a brilliant opportunity to get out and support the local team…

Finn Harps Manager Kevin McHugh is looking forward to a double-weekend of fixtures which starts with a trip to Wexford on Friday night, but says experienced centre-half Conor Tourish may miss both games due to a knock…

And, here’s young player Josh Cullen, an Irish U19 International – Josh says finding some consistency in results is a big priority in the next series of games…