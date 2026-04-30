Four-way ITRC fight heads to Killarney for Rally of the Lakes

The 2026 NAPA Auto Parts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship returns to Kerry this weekend for the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes, where crews will tackle two days of world-class stages around Killarney on Saturday, 2nd May and Sunday, 3rd May.

The fourth round of the series arrives with four crews fighting for championship honours after three different winners on the first three rounds.

Reigning champion Callum Devine and co-driver Noel O’Sullivan lead the entry list as they return to defend their Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes crown. The Skoda Fabia Rally2 crew have won Killarney for the past four years. They will have increased incentive to continue their Killarney dominance and reclaim the ITRC lead after an overshoot on the Circuit of Ireland cost them 13 vital points.

The championship lead fell into the hands of Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes on the Circuit of Ireland, and they will be eyeing up their first Killarney victory this weekend. The Toyota Yaris Rally2 driver has shown strong speed on both asphalt and gravel this year, and Moffett’s rivals will be wary of his formidable form when confidence is high.

National Rally Champions Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy sit third on the entry list and fourth in the championship on 43 points after three consecutive podium finishes.

Circuit of Ireland winners David Kelly and Shane Buckley start fourth in their Skoda Fabia Rally2. The Donegal driver’s maiden ITRC victory came by just half a second and has thrown them right into title contention.

Jumping into the top five in ITRC’s standings after an impressive performance on the Circuit of Ireland are Sam Touzel and Max Freeman. The popular Channel Islander will look to continue his Irish Tarmac development on Killarney’s unique stages.

Junior WRC event winners Eamonn Kelly and Conor Mohan make a welcome return to the ITRC in their Toyota Yaris Rally2 after a heavy knock in Galway.

The Boyle family also renew their Irish Tarmac campaigns in Killarney with Michael, Declan, and Matthew all entered in Skodas.

Ryan Loughran, Kevin Eves, and Daniel Cronin will also be in the mix alongside overseas visitors Max McRae and Mark Kelly.

McEvoy Motorsport & Flat 2 The Hat Modified ITRC

Local hero Robert Duggan brings his vast Killarney experience to the Modified battle in his Ford Escort Mk2, starting just ahead of familiar foe Conor Murphy.

The two Mk2 aces will set a searing pace while Darrian T90 pilot Vincent O’Shea makes it three Kerry drivers at the front of the Modified field.

Rodney Wilton, Brian Lavelle, Cian Walsh, and Frank Kelly add yet more star Mk2 drivers to the rear-wheel-drive mix.

At the head of the McEvoy Motorsport & Flat 2 The Hat Modified ITRC standings, though, is the Mitsubishi Evo of Tomas O’Rourke and Tomas Scallan. The Wexford crew continue their so-far flawless campaign in Killarney.

Wales Motorsport Historic ITRC

John O’Donnell and Paddy Robinson lead an impressive Wales Motorsport Historic ITRC entry in Killarney, hoping for better luck than their stage one retirement on the Circuit of Ireland.

The Ford Escort WRC of Jason McSweeney and Liam Brennan are seeded just behind O’Donnell’s BMW M3. After eye-catching wins in Galway and West Cork, McSweeney’s title challenge suffered a setback on the Circuit of Ireland when he retired the four-wheel-drive Escort with propshaft failure. A finish on the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes will surely have him resume top spot as current championship leader Ronan Campbell skips the two-day event.

Local hero Fergus O’Meara returns in his BMW M3 after retiring from West Cork, bringing his Kerry knowledge to challenge the championship leaders, as will Ford Escort RS1600 pilot Mark Falvey.

Adrian Evans and Jordan Jones continue their Historic campaign in their BMW M3 while 2023 Historic ITRC champion Duncan Williams makes a welcome return alongside Iarla McCarthy in his Ford Escort RS1800.

Paul Browne Plant Hire & Civil Engineering Junior ITRC

Aaron Reid and Graham Roche come to Killarney tied on points at the top of the Paul Browne Plant Hire & Civil Engineering Junior ITRC standings. West Cork Junior Rally winners Darragh Walsh and Gary Lombard are just one point behind, and all three crews will be vying for the win on the Assess Ireland International Rally of the Lakes.

West Cork runner-up finisher Kyle Browne also features in the 13-car Junior entry.