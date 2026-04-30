Glengad United to celebrate 50th anniversary with opening of Crua Sports Grounds

Glengad United will celebrate their 50th anniversary over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Inishowen Football League club are one of the most decorated in the county with a lot of their success on the pitch coming in the 2010’s.

Under the leadership of Liam McClean and then Shane Byrne, Glengad won four Inishowen Premier Division titles on the bounce between 2015 and 2018.

Then, on what was the biggest day in the club’s history, it took two second-half goals from Michael O’Connor and Cory Galvin for Waterford to knock Glengad out of the FAI Senior Cup at the quarter-final stage in 2019.

Waterford won 2-0 that day and, since then, it’s been a period of transition with the club dropping down to the Inishowen First Division but – with an up-and-coming young squad – there are shoots of the past growing up through the roots at The Crua Sports Grounds.

Martin McDermott, Glengad’s Chairman, spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly to look ahead to the 50th anniversary celebrations…