Mullooly says EU Parliament must reject draft budget if agriculture and rural communities aren’t protected

A Midlands-North-West MEP says the European Parliament must be prepared to reject the next EU budget if it fails to properly protect food security, farm funding and rural communities.

Speaking in the parliament during a debate on the budget, Ciaran Mullooly said the next seven-year budget is crucial to give stability to citizens, to farmers, to regions and to businesses in the challenging times.

In particular, Mr Mullooly said adequate monies must be ringfenced for the Common Agricultural Policy,, and a clear commitment must be given to rural development supports and programmes such as Leader……..