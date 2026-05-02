Beggan kicks Monaghan to Ulster Final

Rory Beggan kicked a dramatic late free to give Monaghan a 1-30 (33) to 3-23 (32) extra time win over Derry on Saturday evening.
Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life reports for Highland Radio Sport from the Athletic Grounds:
Rory Beggan kicked a dramatic late free to give Monaghan a 1-30 (33) to 3-23 (32) extra time win over Derry on Saturday evening.
Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life reports for Highland Radio Sport from the Athletic Grounds:
Highland Radio
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Co. Donegal, Ireland