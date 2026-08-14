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Fundraising appeal to maintain defibrillators in the Twin Towns

The owner of Donegal Safety Training Solutions has launched an appeal to raise funds for new defibrillator equipment in the Twin Towns.

It follows an incident recently in Ballybofey, when a participant in a football match became unwell and required the use of a defibrillator.

Aiden Thompson says it is vital that defibrillators are regularly maintained and ready for use when needed.

He says just over €1,700 is required to purchase replacement pads to keep the equipment in working order.

Further information on the GoFundMe can be found here.

Aiden says having properly maintained defibrillators can ultimately save lives:

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