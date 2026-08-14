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The Outlet

Gardaí issue traffic advice ahead of Summer Sessions events

Gardaí in Letterkenny have issued traffic advice ahead of music events in the town this weekend.

They say they are adopting a zero tolerance approach to parking infringements in the environs of the venue.

Those attending are asked not to park on the N56 (Ballyraine to Knocknamona roundabout), Gortlee road, Kiltoy road or in any other area which may cause disruption to local residents.

They have also urged patrons not park in an illegal manner and ensure that access for emergency services are not blocked.

With large crowds expected they have advised people to use the ‘Park and ride’ services which have been organised by event management.

Information on the system can be found here.

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