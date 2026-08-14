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Strabane Town of Culture bid to reach next stage

Following confirmation last month that Strabane has been shortlisted for UK Town of Culture 2028, Derry City and Strabane District Council says work is advancing at pace to move to the next stage.

A full and final bid is being prepared for submission by the end of November.

Derry City and Strabane District Mayor Grace Uí Niallais says being shortlisted to the final 15 places is a testament to the strength, ambition and quality of Strabane’s initial bid, and over the coming weeks, Council will be reaching out to community groups, organisations, businesses, schools, cultural partners and residents to ensure that their views are represented.

A public campaign is also to be launched to encourage people to get behind the bid, demonstrate their support and showcase the pride, creativity and ambition that exists throughout Strabane.

Jacqueline Whoriskey, Head of Culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, said that Council received extremely positive feedback from the judging panel, with the bid praised for its vision, authenticity and strong community foundations.

After the final bid is submitted in November, the town will be visited by the judging panel early next year, with the winning location and two runner-up locations being confirmed in March.

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