Boil water notice issued for group water schemes supplied by two public water supplies in Donegal

Following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann has issued Boil Water Notices to protect the health of customers supplied by two Public Water Supplies in Donegal.

They are Carrigart Downings and Cranford Carrigart Downings, with Group Water Schemes supplied by the Carrigart Downings Public Water Supply are also affected by this notice.

The notices are being issued due to a mechanical issue at the Carrigart Water Treatment Plant which serves both supplies.

Uisce Éireann say customers on these supplies must boil their water before consumption.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: